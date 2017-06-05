Morocco arrests two leaders of defiant protest movement

Moroccan authorities on Monday arrested two more leaders of a protest movement, after demonstrators rallied for more than a week against corruption and unemployment.



On Monday, the man widely referred to as Al-Hirak's number two, Najib Ahamjik, and a woman, Silya Ziani, seen as an active member of the protest movement were arrested, a lawyer and an activist said.



On Sunday, hundreds of demonstrators took part in a ninth straight night of protests in Al-Hoceima and other towns in the Rif region, an AFP correspondent said.



The mainly ethnically Berber Rif region has long had a tense relationship with the central authorities in Rabat, and it was at the heart of the Arab Spring-inspired protests in Morocco in February 2011 .

