Israel says Gulf shakeup opens doors to anti-terror cooperation

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Monday that Arab states' decision to cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of backing extremism, could herald a broad anti-terror alliance including Israel.



Israel has long faced resistance to its efforts to improve ties with Arab nations in the region because of its 50-year occupation of Palestinian territory.



It has, however, recently seen increased behind-the-scenes cooperation with some Arab countries, particularly in their opposition to Iran and in the fight against militants in the region.

