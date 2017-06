Saudi Arabian women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been detained by authorities at an airport in Dammam, rights group Amnesty International said on Monday.



This is the second time authorities have detained Hathloul, who was arrested on Sunday, Amnesty said.



Hathloul tried to stand for public office in November 2015, in the kingdom's first election in which women were allowed to vote and stand for office.



The activist said she was disqualified by the authorities.

...