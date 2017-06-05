Netanyahu: Israel to keep security control over West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel will maintain security control over all of the West Bank, with or without a peace agreement with the Palestinians.



Speaking at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Mideast war, when Israel captured the West Bank, Netanyahu said Israel seeks "true peace" with its neighbors but all has to ensure its own security.



Palestinians reject any Israeli military presence in their future state, while Israel considers some form of military presence in the West Bank essential for its national security.



Israel returned the Sinai to Egypt as part of a landmark 1979 peace agreement.

