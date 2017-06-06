Syrians from Raqqa dream of eid at home

As U.S.-backed forces prepare a final assault on Daesh's (ISIS) Syrian bastion Raqqa, displaced civilians are dreaming of spending the end of Ramadan feast back home. The Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces militia is expected to begin its assault on the northern Syrian city as early as next week, after months of fighting to seal off Raqqa.



In a camp for the displaced in the town of Ain Issa, 50 kilometers north of Raqqa, waves of people arrive every hour.



Last month a camp administrator said more than 20,000 people had sought refuge in Ain Issa, and appealed for additional assistance.



Ibrahim Mohammad Saeed, sheltering from temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius in the shade of a building, is eager to get back home.

