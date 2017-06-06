Looters target empty homes in Mosul



Men, women and children walk down a main road in west Mosul with arms full and carts loaded, but they are not among the people fleeing fighting in the city.



There was no violence between people in the Al-Rifai area, which was recaptured by Iraqi forces a few days earlier.



They simply came and went peacefully, with some arriving with empty hands and leaving with full bags or carts loaded with a refrigerator or sofa.



A boy passed by dragging a plastic container stuffed with a curtain that, when lifted up by police, revealed hidden metal cables.

...