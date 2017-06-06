U.S. poised to warn U.N. rights forum of possible pullout

The United States is expected to signal Tuesday that it might withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council unless reforms are ushered in including the removal of what it sees as an "anti-Israel bias," diplomats and activists said.



U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said last week Washington would decide on whether to withdraw from the Council after its three-week session in Geneva ends this month.



The Council's critical stance of Israel has been a major sticking point for its ally the United States. Washington boycotted the body for three years under President George W. Bush before rejoining under Barack Obama in 2009 .



The U.S. envoy will host a panel on "Human Rights and Democracy in Venezuela" and address the Graduate Institute in Geneva before heading to Israel.

...