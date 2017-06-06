Arab states drop the hammer on Qatar

The Arab world's biggest powers cut ties with Qatar Monday over alleged support for Islamists and Iran, reopening a festering wound two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in a coordinated move.



Qatar, a small peninsular nation of 2.5 million people, denounced the action as predicated on lies about it supporting militants.



Closing all transport links with Qatar, the three Gulf states gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave, and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt banned Qatari planes from landing and forbade them from crossing their air space.



About 80 percent of Qatar's food requirements are sourced via bigger Gulf Arab neighbors.



But the UAE and Saudi Arabia, along with Egypt, could be vulnerable to retaliation, being highly reliant on Qatar for liquefied natural gas.



Qatar's backing of Islamists dates to a decision by the current ruling emir's father to end a tradition of automatic deference to Saudi Arabia, the dominant Gulf Arab power, and forge the widest possible array of allies.



Riyadh also accused Qatar of supporting what it described as Iranian-backed militants in the restive, largely Shiite-populated eastern Saudi region of Qatif, as well as in Bahrain.



Qatar denied it was interfering in the affairs of others.

...