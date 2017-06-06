Qatar says Kuwait trying to mediate, solve diplomatic rift

Kuwait is trying to mediate a diplomatic crisis in which Arab countries have cut diplomatic ties to Qatar and moved to isolate the energy-rich, travel-hub nation from the outside world, Qatar's foreign minister said early Tuesday.



The biggest diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf region since the 1991 U.S.-led war against Iraq pits several nations against Qatar, which is home to some 10,000 American troops and a major U.S. military base.



Soccer's governing body FIFA said it remained in regular contact with Qatar, which will host the 2022 World Cup.



The Gulf countries ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris abroad 14 days to return home to their peninsular nation, whose only land border is with Saudi Arabia.



FlightRadar24, a popular airplane tracking website, said Qatar Airway flights already had started to be affected.

