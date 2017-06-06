14 protesters face execution in Saudi: rights groups

Saudi Arabia plans to execute 14 citizens, all Shiites, after a "grossly unfair trial" linked to political protests, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.



Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia, which has one of the highest rates of executions in the world, has witnessed protests and clashes with police in its mainly Shiite eastern province since 2011 .



Court documents obtained by the two human rights groups showed that a total of 38 defendants, including the 14 sentenced to death, were convicted of charges linked to demonstrations in the eastern province 2011 and 2012 .

