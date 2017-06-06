US tells UN rights forum to remove 'chronic anti-Israel bias'

The Trump administration gave formal notice on Tuesday that it is reviewing its participation in the U.N. Human Rights Council and called for reforming the body to eliminate what it called its "chronic anti-Israel bias".



The Council's critical stance of Israel has long been a contentious issue for the United States, Israel's main ally.



Washington says the Council is stacked with opponents of Israel and boycotted it for three years under President George W.Bush before rejoining under Barack Obama in 2009 .



The 47-member forum adopted five "biased" resolutions on Israel and the Palestinian territory at its March session, but never even considered a resolution on Venezuela, she said.



She called for the Council to address serious human rights violations in Venezuela and for the government of President Nicolas Maduro to address them.

