Coalition again strikes pro-Assad forces near Al-Tanf

The Pentagon said the U.S.-led coalition fighting Daesh (ISIS) "destroyed" a unit of pro-regime forces in Syria Tuesday as they advanced near an area where coalition commandos have been training and advising rebels.



A group of about 60 pro-regime soldiers moved into the area with a tank, artillery, anti-aircraft weapons and armed technical vehicles, posing a threat to the coalition forces at At-Tanf garrison near the border with Jordan and Iraq, the Pentagon said in the statement.



The commander of the Raqqa campaign, Rojda Felat, told Reuters SDF fighters were attacking the Al-Mishlab district at the city's southeastern outskirts.



From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon, coalition warplanes and artillery hit Daesh boats, tactical units, fighting positions, vehicles and a weapons store, coalition spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon said.

