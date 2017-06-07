Trump sides with Saudi Arabia against Qatar

U.S. President Donald Trump took sides in a deep rift in the Arab world Tuesday, praising Middle East countries' actions against American ally Qatar over Islamist militants even though the tiny Gulf state hosts the largest U.S. air base in the region.



Trump's tweet appeared at odds with comments from U.S. officials who had said Monday that the United States would quietly try to calm the waters between Saudi Arabia and Qatar because Qatar is too important to U.S. military and diplomatic interests to be isolated.



Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Tuesday that Qatar needed to take several steps, including ending its support of Palestinian movement Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, to restore ties with other key Arab states, which also cut transport links.



Qatar relies heavily on food imports, especially those coming over its border with Saudi Arabia, and those Arab states opposing it have cut off their land, sea and air routes into the country.

...