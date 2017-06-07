UAE bans expressions of sympathy towards Qatar: media

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on June 6, 2017, shows Saudi and Kuwaiti officials meeting in the Red Sea city of Jeddah. / AFP / Saudi Royal Palace / BANDAR AL-JALOUD /
UAE demands guarantees before mending Qatar ties
Qatar has no plan to shut Dolphin gas pipeline to UAE
Qatar asks citizens to leave UAE within 14 days: embassy
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
UAE demands guarantees before mending Qatar ties
Qatar has no plan to shut Dolphin gas pipeline to UAE
Qatar asks citizens to leave UAE within 14 days: embassy
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE