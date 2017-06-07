Qatar says Saudi-led move to bar citizens breach of rights

In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017 photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, receives Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain revoke Qatar Airways licenses
UAE demands guarantees before mending Qatar ties
Arab powers sever Qatar ties, citing support for militants
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain revoke Qatar Airways licenses
UAE demands guarantees before mending Qatar ties
Arab powers sever Qatar ties, citing support for militants
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE