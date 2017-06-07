Turkey detains 60 soldiers, issues detention orders for 128 people: media

Turkish authorities detained 60 soldiers Wednesday and issued detention orders for another 128 people in operations targeting the network of a Muslim cleric the government blames for last year's failed coup, local media reported.



Authorities detained the soldiers in raids focused on the central Turkish province of Konya and 32 other provinces, the Hurriyet daily said.



Of the 128 people being sought, Anadolu said 39 people had been detained so far in an operation carried out in Istanbul and seven other provinces.

...