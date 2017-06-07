Qatar asking Turkey, Iran about providing food, water: govt official

Qatar is talking to Iran and Turkey about securing food and water supplies to stave off possible shortages two days after its biggest suppliers, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, cut trade and diplomatic ties, a government official said Wednesday.



The official said there were enough grain supplies in the market in Qatar to last four weeks and that the government also had large strategic food reserves in Doha.



Qatar vehemently denies the accusations.



Food imports are affected as Saudi Arabia closed its land border with Qatar, stranding thousands of trucks carrying supplies.



Qatar, a desert country heavily dependent on food imports to feed its mostly foreign population of 2.6 million, has assured residents it has taken measures to assure that normal life continues.

