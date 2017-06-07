Gulf rivals not seeking Qatar 'regime change'

A senior Emirati official insisted on Wednesday that Gulf Arab states were not seeking regime change in Doha, as tensions built in a bitter feud between Qatar and its neighbors.



Speaking to AFP in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates' state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash accused Qatar of being "the main champion of extremism and terrorism in the region".



But he also said measures taken against Qatar this week by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Arab nations were not aimed at seeking new leadership in Doha.



The four countries have suspended all flights to and from Qatar, pulled their ambassadors from Doha and ordered Qatari diplomats to leave.



The Kuwaiti ruler played a pivotal role in mediating a compromise in a 2014 diplomatic dispute between Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states.



Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri, chairman of Qatar's national human rights committee, late on Tuesday accused Saudi Arabia and its allies of violating the rights of Qatari citizens with orders for them to leave Gulf countries.



- UAE warns Qatar sympathizers --

...