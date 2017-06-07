German minister sees danger in 'Trumpification' of conflict in Gulf

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel expressed alarm about the sudden escalation of tensions in the Gulf after Saudi Arabia and other states abruptly broke off ties with Qatar, warning of the dangers of "Trumpification" of relations in the region.



Gabriel told reporters after the meeting with Adel al-Jubeir he was surprised by the intensity of the tensions erupting in the Gulf region, and urged all sides to work to end the crisis.



The three Gulf states announced the closure of transport ties with Qatar and gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their countries.



Gabriel warned that disagreements among Gulf states could weaken the U.S.-led coalition's fight against Islamic State, and said Jubeir agreed it was critical to avoid further escalations.



Gabriel, a longtime critic of German arms sales, also criticized Trump's recent large U.S. weapons sales to other countries in the Gulf.

