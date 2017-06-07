Pro-Assad alliance threatens to hit US positions in Syria

A military alliance fighting in support of President Bashar Assad threatened on Wednesday to hit U.S. positions in Syria, warning its "self-restraint" over U.S. air strikes would end if Washington crossed "red lines".



The United States launched air strikes on Tuesday against what it said were pro-government forces who it said posed a threat to U.S. and U.S.-backed forces in the area, the second such air strike in three weeks.



The U.S. military, which has sought to stay out of Syria's civil war and focus its firepower on ISIS militants in Syria and Iraq, has repeatedly warned pro-Assad forces to stay away from a so-called "de-confliction" zone near their garrison near the southern Syrian town of al-Tanf.



Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy to the international coalition against ISIS, said the air strike on Tuesday was meant to defend American forces.

...