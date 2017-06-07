Saudi minister denies his country involved in Iran attacks

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister rejected an accusation by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that his country was behind twin attacks in Tehran on Wednesday that killed at least 12 people.



Speaking in Berlin, Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said there was no evidence to implicate Saudi Arabia in the attacks in Tehran, which is Riyadh's arch regional rival.



Jubeir said Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries would be willing to reestablish normal ties with Iran if it changed its behavior and stopped supporting militants and fighters in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and elsewhere across the region.

