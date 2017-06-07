Turkey expedites troop deployment to Qatar as Gulf rift escalates

Turkey brought forward troop deployment to Qatar on Wednesday and pledged to provide crucial food and water supplies to the Gulf Arab country facing a worsening rift with its powerful Middle Eastern neighbors.



Lawmakers from Erdogan's ruling AK Party and the nationalist opposition MHP were the main backers of the bill that allows troops to be deployed to Turkey's base in Qatar, but the main opposition CHP party said the timing sent the wrong message.



Turkey has maintained good relations with Qatar as well as several of its Gulf Arab neighbors.



The text of the draft bill, which includes the agreement between Qatar and Turkey on the base, shows the cooperation will be primarily about the modernization of Qatar's military, as well as widening cooperation in training and war exercises.

