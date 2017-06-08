Stunning attack in heart of Iran kills 12, injures 40

LONDON: Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Iran's most potent symbols: its Parliament complex in central Tehran and the mausoleum of founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, killing at least 12 people and wounding more than 40 .



It also threatened more attacks against Iran's majority Shiite population.



The siege lasted for hours, and one of the attackers blew himself up inside, according to Iran's state TV.



As the Parliament attack unfolded, gunmen and suicide bombers also struck outside Iran's revered founder Khomeini's mausoleum on Tehran's southern outskirts.



Iran's state broadcaster said a security guard was killed at the tomb and that one of the attackers was slain by security guards.



A senior Interior Ministry official told Iran's state TV the male attackers wore women's attire.



Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard indirectly blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks.

...