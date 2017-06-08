Trump offers to help resolve Gulf crisis as UAE tightens squeeze

U.S. President Donald Trump offered Wednesday to help resolve a worsening diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab powers as the United Arab Emirates invoked the possibility of an economic embargo on Doha over its alleged support of terrorism. In his second intervention in the row in as many days, Trump urged action against terrorism in a call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, a White House statement said.



Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah continued a regional effort to mediate the crisis, arriving from the UAE to Qatar Wednesday evening.



Qatar has backed Islamist movements but vehemently denies supporting terrorism.

...