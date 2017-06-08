Gulf states squeeze Qatar as US, Kuwait probe for solution to row

Gulf Arab states piled pressure on Qatar on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump and Kuwait's emir worked to end a row and resolve what Qataris say amounts to a blockade of their country, an investment powerhouse and supplier of gas to world markets.



Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and several other countries cut their diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their arch-foe Iran -- charges Qatar says are baseless.



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said isolating Qatar would not resolve any problems.



Qatar called for "dialogue and diplomacy".



Saudi Arabia's al Watan newspaper published what it said was a list of eight "extremist organizations" seen as working to destabilize the region from Qatar, including Qatar's al Jazeera news channel, that were targeted by Gulf Arab states.



Qatar has backed Islamist movements but vehemently denies supporting terrorism.



Qatar says it does not accept its neighbors' view that any group with an Islamist background is terrorist.

...