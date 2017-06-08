Mother of French photographer detained in Turkey makes 'emotional' visit

A French photojournalist who has been held in Turkey for a month saw his mother on Thursday for the first time since being detained, in an "emotional" meeting near the Syrian border.



Mathias Depardon was detained on May 8 while on assignment for National Geographic magazine in Hasankeyf, in the southeastern Batman province.



Depardon was accused of working without a press card, which was in the process of being renewed.



Turkey ranks 155th out of 180 in the 2017 press freedom index of RSF.

