Israel says foils plot to avenge Hamas commander's murder

Israeli authorities said Thursday they had foiled a plot by Arab citizens to attack an Israeli soldier in revenge for the March killing of a Hamas commander.



Among the Israeli suspects were brothers Adam and Faras Faki, allegedly involved in plans to attack an army officer in revenge for the shooting death of Hamas fighter Mazen Faqha next to his Gaza home.



Israel and Hamas have fought three wars in the Gaza Strip since the group wrested power from its Fatah rival in bloody fighting a decade ago.



Israel has killed several Hamas leaders in the past.



On May 25, Hamas executed three Palestinian men in the Gaza Strip convicted of carrying out the assassination on behalf of Israel.

