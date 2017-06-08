Egypt calls for UN inquiry into accusation of Qatar ransom payment

Egypt on Thursday called for the United Nations Security Council to launch an investigation into accusations that Qatar paid a ransom of up to $1 billion to "to a terrorist group active in Iraq" to release kidnapped members of its royal family.



Qatar has denied trying to pay ransom money to secure the release of 26 Qataris, including members of the country's ruling royal family, abducted in Iraq by unidentified gunmen.



Qatar's mission to the United Nations was not immediately available for comment on Egypt's call for an inquiry.

...