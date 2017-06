Three cases of polio have been confirmed in Syria's Deir al-Zor governorate, the first re-emergence of the virus in Syria since 2014, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative said on Thursday.



The strain of the virus was vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 .



In Syria, a wild poliovirus type 1 outbreak caused 36 cases in 2013-2014, before being successfully stopped.



However, detection of the cases did demonstrate that disease surveillance systems were functional in Syria, it added.

