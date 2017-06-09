Iran: Tehran attackers were Daesh militants

Five of the men who launched an attack in the heart of Iran's capital previously fought for Daesh (ISIS), the country's Intelligence Ministry said Thursday, acknowledging the first such assault by the extremists in the Shiite power.



The attacks Wednesday on Iran's Parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader killed at least 17 people and wounded over 40, stunning its people.



The attack came as emboldened Sunni Arab states – backed by U.S. President Donald Trump – are hardening their stance against Shiite-ruled Iran.



Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's supreme leader, used the attacks to defend Tehran's involvement in wars abroad.



The siege lasted for hours, and one of the attackers blew himself up inside, according to Iran's state TV.



Reza Seifollahi, an official in the country's Supreme National Security Council, was quoted by Iranian media as saying that the perpetrators of the attacks were Iranian nationals.



Tehran's stock exchange fell nearly 2 percent Thursday after the attacks.

...