UAE: Qatar fueling row by courting Turkey, Iran

A senior United Arab Emirates official Thursday accused Qatar of escalating a row with its Arab neighbors by seeking help from Turkey and Iran in the dispute, as Doha took a defiant tone toward its new pariah status.



Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdel-Rahman al-Thani spoke as would-be mediators ranging from U.S. President Donald Trump to Kuwait's ruling emir struggled to ease a crisis that Qataris say has led to a blockade of their nation.



Qatar has denied trying to pay ransom money to secure the release of 26 Qataris, including members of the country's ruling royal family, abducted in Iraq by unidentified gunmen.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said isolating Qatar would not resolve any problems.



The Kuwaiti emir also went to the UAE and Qatar Wednesday for more consultations.

