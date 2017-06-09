Anxiety and confusion descend on Qatar

When 31-year-old Ali al-Mohanadi heard Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other nations were cutting ties and severing all transport links with his home country Qatar, he emptied the back of his Land Cruiser SUV and drove to a nearby supermarket. Tensions had been building for days between Qatar and its powerful Gulf Arab neighbors and Mohanadi feared Saudi's closure of Qatar's only land border Monday could lead to price hikes and food shortages in the import-dependent country.



The rift has provoked confusion and anxiety in Qatar, an energy, banking and construction hub, which is home to 2.7 million people – most of them foreigners. Some Qataris were outraged by the state of affairs.



Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and several other countries severed diplomatic and transport ties with Doha Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their archfoe Iran – charges Qatar says are baseless.



Qatari students in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been told to leave before finishing exams.



The fact that Qatar's leader, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, has yet to speak publicly since ties were cut, has made some Qataris uneasy.

