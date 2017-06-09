Yemen cholera cases pass the 100,000 mark: WHO

The number of suspected cholera cases in Yemen has risen to more than 100,000 since an outbreak began on April 27, the World Health Organization said Thursday.



The rapid spread of the disease through 19 of Yemen's 23 governorates highlighted a humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen after two years of civil war that has disabled most health care facilities, according to the U.N. humanitarian office.



The cholera outbreak is the second wave of an epidemic that began in October, spread until December and then dwindled but was never brought fully under control.



Aid charity Oxfam called for a "cholera cease-fire" to allow health workers to halt the spread of the disease, adding that the published numbers were probably an underestimate.

