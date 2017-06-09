Israel: 1948 Palestinians arrested in plot

Israel says seven 1948 Palestinians were arrested over a plot to kill army officers for Gaza's Hamas rulers to avenge the killing of one its members.



Hamas blamed Israel for his killing and last month put to death three Palestinians it said were involved after a weeklong trial.



Israel sentenced Faqha to nine terms of life imprisonment for directing suicide bombing attacks.



Separately, a Palestinian who had been released from Israeli prison after a year without trial following a two-month hunger strike was again arrested overnight for "incitement," security forces said Thursday.

