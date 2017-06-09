U.S. shoots down regime drone fired at coalition forces

The United States shot down a pro-Syrian government drone that fired toward U.S.-led coalition forces in Syria Thursday, a U.S. military spokesman said, in a major escalation of tensions between Washington and troops supporting Damascus. The armed drone "hit dirt" and there were no injuries or damage done to the coalition patrol in southern Syria.



Dillon said the United States earlier in the day carried out a strike against two pro-Syrian government pickup trucks with weapons that had moved against U.S.-backed fighters near the southern town of Al-Tanf.



It's not known whether that was the drone shot down by the U.S. Thursday.



Another U.S. official said the munition landed a few hundred meters from coalition forces and it failed to explode.

