Arab powers add Qatar-linked people, groups to blacklists

Four Arab states that cut ties with Qatar this week over its alleged support of terrorism Friday designated as terrorists dozens of people with alleged links to Qatar, intensifying a row that threatens the region's stability.



The four Arab states severed relations with Qatar Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their arch-adversary Iran -- charges Qatar rejects.



Among the 18 Qataris named by the four Arab states are alleged terrorism financiers as well as prominent businessmen, politicians and senior members of Qatar's ruling family including a former interior minister.



The list includes Shi'ite militant groups in Bahrain seen by some Gulf Arab governments as linked to Iran, including Saraya Ashtar, Saraya Mukhtar, and February 14 movement.



It also names three Kuwaiti nationals, two Jordanians, two Bahrainis, an Emirati, a Saudi and a Yemeni.

...