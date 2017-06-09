South Sudan rebels claim responsibility for deadly convoy attack

South Sudan's rebels have claimed responsibility for an ambush on a convoy of buses and other vehicles travelling on a major highway that killed at least 14 people, the opposition said Friday.



Rebel troops were targeting government troops although civilians were killed in the crossfire, opposition spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel told Reuters, warning the public not to travel with soldiers.



South Sudanese police spokesman Daniel Justin Boulogne said 14 people had been killed, without giving details of whether they were soldiers, civilians or both.

