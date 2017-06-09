Heavy US-led strikes as fighters battle ISIS in Syria's Raqqa

U.S.-led coalition forces launched heavy raids into Friday morning in support of Syrian fighters battling to oust ISIS from its bastion of Raqqa, activists said.



"Hundreds" of U.S. military personnel are taking part in the Raqqa offensive, according to the Pentagon, which said Thursday it believed up to 2,500 ISIS fighters were still holed up in Raqqa.



An estimated 300,000 civilians were believed to have been living under ISIS rule in Raqqa, including 80,000 displaced from other parts of Syria.



Tens of thousands of people have fled Raqqa and the surrounding area since the SDF launched its Operation Wrath of the Euphrates to capture the ISIS bastion last November.



Many have described harrowing journeys as they fled Raqqa city, with ISIS fighters targeting them as they tried to escape.

