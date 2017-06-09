Thousands mourn Tehran attack victims, chant 'Death to Saudi'

Thousands packed Tehran's streets on Friday to mourn the victims of two suicide bomb and gun attacks, and joined their supreme leader in accusing regional rival Saudi Arabia of involvement in the assaults.



The Sunni militants of ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Shiite state.



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a message read at the funeral, said the raids would increase hatred for Saudi Arabia, the region's main Sunni power, and America.



The raids were the first claimed by ISIS inside tightly controlled Iran, one of the powers leading the fight against the militants in Iraq and Syria.



On Friday, the ministry said 41 suspects had been arrested around the country in connection with the attacks.

...