Russia says US-led coalition colludes with ISIS in Syria

The Russian military on Friday accused the U.S.-led coalition in Syria of providing safe corridors for ISIS to leave the area around its stronghold of Raqqa.



Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Syria, said ISIS made a deal earlier this month with the Kurdish forces to leave two villages southwest of Raqqa and move toward Palmyra.



Surovikin said Russian forces had struck several ISIS convoys as they were leaving Raqqa.



Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi of the Russian military's General Staff also questioned the U.S. role in Syria.

