Pentagon praises 'very helpful' Russia in southern Syria

The Pentagon credited Russia on Friday for helping calm tensions in southern Syria after a US jet shot down a pro-regime combat drone that had fired at coalition forces.



Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said any escalation in hostilities between the coalition and the pro-regime forces had been avoided thanks mainly to Russia's influence.



It was an unusual statement for the Pentagon, which in the past has roundly criticized Russian operations in Syria.



Tensions around the At-Tanaf garrison, where US and British commandos train local forces fighting ISIS, have surged as pro-regime troops look to expand their influence.

