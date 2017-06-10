Arab powers draw up Qatari blacklist

The diplomatic crisis in the Gulf escalated further Friday after Saudi Arabia and its allies placed a number of Qataris and Doha-based organizations on terrorism blacklists.



Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain – that accuse Qatar of supporting Islamist extremist groups and have cut ties with Doha – added 59 people to terrorist blacklists, among them 18 Qataris, including Abdullah bin Khalid al-Thani, a former interior minister and member of Qatar's royal family.



Many of the others added to the list are figures associated with the Muslim Brotherhood who have made Qatar a base, including Brotherhood spiritual leader Yousef al-Qaradawi.



Around 90 Turkish soldiers are currently at the base, it said.



Bahraini Foreign Minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa is expected in Turkey Saturday to meet his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and Erdogan and discuss the "latest developments in the region," Turkish officials said Friday.

