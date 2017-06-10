Protesters, police clash in northern Morocco

Protesters clashed with security forces in Morocco's Al-Hoceima early on Saturday, an AFP correspondent reported, after more than a week of protests in the northern province.



Late Friday, more than 1,000 demonstrators -- mostly young men and women, some with children -- gathered in Al-Hoceima under a heavy police presence to call for Zefzafi and fellow activists to be freed.



Participants cleaned the streets as the protest came to an end shortly before midnight (2400 GMT).



King Mohamed VI relinquished some of his near-absolute control through constitutional reforms following the 2011 protests.

...