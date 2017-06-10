US-backed force pierces into IS-held Raqqa from west

A U.S.-backed alliance broke into the western part of ISIS' stronghold Raq1a on Saturday, the force and a monitor said, opening up a second front inside the Syrian city.



Backed by U.S.-led coalition air strikes, the Syrian Democratic Forces have spent months tightening the noose on ISIS-held Raqqa and entered the city for the first time earlier this week from the east.



The SDF -- an Arab-Kurdish alliance formed in 2015 -- launched its campaign to capture Raqqa in November and chipped away at ISIS territory around the city's north, west, and east.

...