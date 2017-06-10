Amnesty bemoans cost of Gulf crisis on human rights

Amnesty International warned Saturday of the "heartbreak and fear" being suffered by potentially thousands of ordinary individuals because of the political dispute in the Gulf that has isolated Qatar.



On Monday, the three countries, along with Egypt and other Arab allies, cut diplomatic and transport links with Qatar over its alleged support for extremism, a charge Doha denies.



Qatar's neighbors have also given its citizens 14 days to leave and instructed their own nationals to return.



Amnesty, quoting Qatar's National Human Rights Committee, said more than 11,000 nationals of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE live in Qatar, while many Qataris are residents of the three other Gulf states.

...