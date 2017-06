Iran voiced its opposition on Saturday to an announcement by Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region that it will organize a vote on independence later this year.



Iran worries about separatism among its own Kurds, most of whom live in areas along the border with Iraq.



Rebels of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK) launch sporadic attacks into Iran from rear-bases in Iraq, triggering sometimes deadly clashes with the security forces.

