Syria army says it holds fifth of key desert territory

Syrian pro-government forces now hold more than a fifth of the country's strategic desert, the army said Saturday, after reaching the eastern border with Iraq for the first time since 2015 .



The desert, known as the "Badiya", extends over some 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) from central Syria to the borders with Iraq and Jordan to the east and southeast.



Since 2015, much of the Badiya has been held by ISIS, but Syria's army has been chipping away at it for months.



Syria's army on Saturday accused the coalition of carrying out the bombing raids in an attempt to slow the regime's fight against ISIS.

