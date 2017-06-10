Iraq paramilitaries make fresh progress west of Mosul

Iraq's paramilitary Hashed al-Shaabi forces said Saturday that they had retaken all areas west of Mosul from ISIS except the town of Tal Afar.



Tal Afar is a large town that lies about 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Mosul on the way to Syria and is still at the hands of the militants, although almost completely surrounded by anti-ISIS forces.



While the Counter-Terrorism Service and other federal forces were retaking Mosul one neighborhood after another as well as urban areas around it, Hashed forces worked their way north and west through mostly desert regions of Iraq.

...