Iraqi Christian girl freed from ISIS says "mum, dad" again

A six-year old Iraqi Christian girl, kidnapped by ISIS when she was three, was reunited with her family on Friday, and getting used to saying "mum" and "dad" once more.



"The best day of my life is the day when Christina came back," said her mother, Aida Nuh, on Saturday.



Dark circles around her eyes are evidence of sleepless nights since August 2014, when the militants snatched Christina from her, a few weeks after overrunning the town of Qaraqosh, 15 km (10 miles) southeast of Mosul.



ISIS has kidnapped thousands of men, women and children from Iraq's minorities, mainly Yazidis.



The militants took away Christina from the minibus which had driven them to the edge of ISIS territory, after threatening Aida, who desperately resisted.

...