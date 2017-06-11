Gadhafi's son said to be freed in Libya, whereabouts unclear: lawyer

Saif al-Islam, 44, is the most prominent of the late long-time Libyan leader's children, and was touted by some as a possible successor before the uprising six years ago in which Gadhafi was toppled and killed.



Zintan's Abubaker Sadiq brigade, which was responsible for guarding Saif al-Islam, said it had decided to release him following requests from the ministry of justice of a government based in eastern Libya.



Zintan, which grew powerful through its role in the 2011 uprising and has been at odds with authorities in Tripoli, had refused to hand Saif al-Islam over.

